Trump has killed the Republican Party -- Lee D. Van Landuyt

The Republican Party began in Ripon on March 20, 1854. It primarily opposed slavery. African Americans, northern white Protestants, businessmen, professionals, factory workers and family farmers made up this new party. The nickname Grand Old Party (GOP) was adopted a little later.

Honest Abe Lincoln was the first Republican president. He fought to preserve our union, prevented the spread of slavery, and ultimately freed the slaves, fulfilling his party’s primary objectives: He was an emancipator.

Theodore Roosevelt fought against the greed of self-serving big business leaders and set aside large tracts of pristine wilderness for all Americans to enjoy for generations to come: He was a visionary.

Dwight D. Eisenhower restored a peacetime economy following World War II and oversaw the creation of the Interstate Highway System: He was a planner.

Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union to "Tear down this wall!” and reestablished free movement across Europe: He was a humanitarian.

Donald Trump is a documented pathological liar, a failed businessman, a supporter of white nationalists, a narcissist and a womanizer. He admires brutal dictators, encourages violence, pits citizens against one another and promotes dissension: He is a divider.