Trump has hollowed out our democracy -- Donna Silver

The certainty of climate change is existentially frightening, but the hollowing out of our democracy is equally troubling. Last Thursday's State Journal headline “1 of 3 in state doubt results” about the 2020 presidential election is Exhibit A that our democracy is in a death spiral.

The millions who believe that Donald Trump is the true president can be labeled gullible or bad sports, but the core epistemological issue is more serious. Plato believed democracies were the rule of ignorant people who would inevitably choose appearance over reality. He may have been right.

Trump carefully prepared the ground for his followers to refuse to accept the 2020 election results. Months before the election, Trump repeatedly claimed that the only way he could lose was if the election were rigged. Well, he lost (as state recounts and courts attest), but his prophesy, taken at face value, seemed (by a perversion of logic) to prove him right.

Taxpayers in Wisconsin and other states are now paying to investigate the 2020 election yet again, thus pandering to this emperor with no clothes.