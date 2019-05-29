In response to Saturday's letter “We owe the world an apology for Trump,” some of us have tried in a very small way.
Last year, while on a trip to Cuba, my wife and I had the opportunity to spend some time with two couples from the United Kingdom and another couple from Australia. While spending time having wonderful discussions with these six people, we asked these folks, when they return home, to please pass along our apologies for inflicting Donald Trump on the world. (We took pains to point out we didn’t vote for him).
This was a tiny effort, to be sure, but it was what we could do.
I am saddened by the loss of the United States' position as a world leader. Since World War II the United States has led alliances that helped keep the world safer. President Trump has insulted Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO. He has marginalized our position and influence throughout the world.
He has laughably said he and Kim Jung Un, the murderous dictator of North Korea, have “fallen in love.” He has refused to criticize Russian Leader Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.
I don’t have a platform to apologize to the world. But my wife and I have done what very little we could.
Jim Mikalson, town of Burke