It's amazing that Republicans have totally forgotten, and think everyone else has too, that President Donald Trump could not get a wall through a Republican-controlled Congress.
He stated on live TV that he would be proud to shut down the government and not blame Democrats. Never mind that a wall, by virtually any measure, will do nothing to solve the so-called immigration problem. And now President Trump has shut down the government (and blames Democrats) -- all because of a wounded ego.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should -- but won't -- allow votes on the House-passed bills to reopen government. He's terrified of offending our "dear leader" and being subjected to a late-night tweet storm.
This is Trump's world, and he cares nothing about who he's hurting while he has his temper tantrum. It's a very sad world he alone has created.
Carl White, Madison