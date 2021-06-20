Trump has changed what winning means -- Bill Walters

Winning has changed.
Back in the day, the quote "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing," as immortalized by Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, had specific meaning. How you win the game -- the will, the effort -- was what mattered, not the individual needs, wants or desires. It was about team unity. Individual pride, integrity, personal effort and motivation were all focused for the team's success. Anything else was unacceptable.
Fast forward to the present. Our nation needs unity to succeed. But for Donald Trump, wanting to win his reelection was the "only thing." At any cost. Recent email evidence showed he pressured the Department of Justice to overturn the election results in key states (with no widespread evidence for election fraud). This is not at all good for the country.
Trump should let go of his obsessive pride, and desire to win reelection at all costs. He should have the integrity to accept the will of the American voter, set aside personal motivations and put forth effort to do what is right to unify the country.
He must stop embracing the falsehood of being reinstated as president in August. How do we get him to take some pages from the Vince Lombardi playbook?
Bill Walters, Fitchburg