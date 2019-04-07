The author of a Tuesday letter to the editor "Time for a reality check on Trump" propped up an alternate reality of presidential competence.
The defeat of ISIS is the conclusion of policies implemented under previous presidents. President Donald Trump has not been shy about claiming credit for others' efforts while refusing any blame for failures. If anything, President Trump has made the Middle East more dangerous for the United States and our allies with his ill-advised tweets and impulsive proclamations.
He's legitimized dictators while gaining nothing in return, damaged alliances that have stood for hundreds of years, and implemented policy after policy, such as his trade war with China, which harm Americans.
I would agree President Trump has been productive, though I would not applaud the production of one unmitigated disaster after another.
Scott Whitney, Platteville