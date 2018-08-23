I commend the Wisconsin State Journal for its Aug. 16 editorial, “The president is an enemy of the truth.”
But I am disappointed the editorial didn’t address that the problem lies not only with the president himself. A significant number of Americans apparently believe each of the president’s pronouncements. An even greater number seem to recognize that the president is frequently lying, but are committed to granting him an odd waiver of any expectation of integrity.
Sadly, the president’s lies, no matter how seemingly insignificant, affect the nation’s collective perception of how things are. But it is not only the president’s behavior that is important here, nor even is it the most important thing. People such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, are either able, like the White Queen from "Through the Looking-Glass," to believe six impossible things before breakfast, or they must be thinking it is not important that the government be truthful with us.
One of those two things must be true. Their habitual failure to counter the president’s lies indicates a sad lack of commitment to good government.
Dennis Anderson, Madison