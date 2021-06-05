Trump focused on 'me,' not 'we' -- Dennis B. Appleton

After only a few months of a new administration, the stark differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could not be more apparent.
Though critics, pundits, journalists, bloggers, authors and anyone with an opinion have presented an infinite variety of assessments and barometers as bases of comparison, it all boils down to two little words.
Trump's sole focus was "me." Biden is first and foremost about "we."
That certainly says a lot about the people in each camp.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison