 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump focused on 'me,' not 'we' -- Dennis B. Appleton
0 comments

Trump focused on 'me,' not 'we' -- Dennis B. Appleton

  • 0

After only a few months of a new administration, the stark differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could not be more apparent.

Though critics, pundits, journalists, bloggers, authors and anyone with an opinion have presented an infinite variety of assessments and barometers as bases of comparison, it all boils down to two little words.

Trump's sole focus was "me." Biden is first and foremost about "we."

That certainly says a lot about the people in each camp.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics