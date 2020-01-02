Trump fails again on foreign policy -- Mark K. Allen

The attack and breach of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, is yet another result of President's Donald Trump failure to understand foreign policy.
We had a multinational agreement providing a starting point to slow the Iranian development of nuclear weapons. That agreement could have been a starting for more talks with a goal to better integrate Iran into the world. The Trump administration reported that Iran was complying with the agreement. Despite this, President Trump left the agreement.
Nothing good has happened since that decision. Iran, Iraq, Syria, North Korea and Ukraine are all testaments to a president who fails to study and understand global politics. The 2020 election will provide an opportunity for new leadership, and we should vote for a change.
Mark K. Allen, Madison