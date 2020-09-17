Trump exploits fear to deepen divide -- John Costello

Marc Thiessen missed the mark in his Sept. 8 column “Biden can’t blame Trump for anarchy in cities.”
Even if we grant Thiessen all the charges he levels at Democratic mayors, we’re still left with the question of "what’s led to this violence?"
Trump didn’t create our national divide, he’s only exploited it. It goes far deeper than him and it’s become a dire threat to our country, less because of him than because of our bourgeois avoidance of it, within our families, our social places -- religious and secular -- and in our media.
But he has made the divide much more than ideological. He’s called on his followers to follow their fear. He’s popularized intolerance and denigrated truth, law and reciprocal norms to the point where our festering political dissection has become gangrenous.
Peacemaker Trump says “there were very fine people, on both sides.” I wish that were true and a violent reaction to his affirmation of white supremacy wasn’t inevitable. We’re looking for an out but he isn’t offering one.
John Costello, McFarland
