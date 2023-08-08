I vividly remember 1964 when throngs of immature teenage girls were all abubble over the arrival of Britain’s Beatles. I’ve seen nothing like it since then -- until the relatively recent emergence of politicaster Donald Trump, whom hordes of, hitherto seemingly sane, adults have gone agog over.

Eventually, the teenagers outgrew their irrational attachment.

But after years of seeing the same unethical, immoral, indictable criminal behavior from Trump, these supposedly rational adults remain as enamored as ever of their mendacious messiah.

I understand why those who are one-issue, anti-abortion voters are more than willing to ignore the repeated venality, scurrility, crudity and cruelty of modern-day America’s most un-American Oval Office holder.

They have an ingrained idee fixe that is beyond fixing.

But what about the rest of the MAGA cap-wearing, Trump-flag-waving, gun-toting, rootin’-tootin’, god-fearing, red-blooded, don’t-tread-on-me, self-proclaimed “real patriots” who really don’t care about the abortion issue or actually approve of abortion rights?

Is it because Trump does such a masterful job of appealing to their deepest prejudices and basest instincts that so many MAGA minions remain enthralled by him?

I think not. After all, we’re Americans. We’re a cut above. We’re exceptional!

Such pandering to prejudices couldn’t possibly cut it. Or could it?

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells