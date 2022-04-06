Trump downplayed danger of COVID -- Dennis B. Appleton

In April of 2020, then-President Donald Trump confidently predicted the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus would be 50,000 to 60,000 people. He was attempting to excuse his refusal to act with the necessary urgency.

Never in American history has there been a more devastating lack of a grasp of a situation.

Sometime in the next few weeks, American deaths due to COVID-19 will pass the 1 million mark. One million lives lost. That's a staggering number, approaching the equivalent of the combined populations of Milwaukee and Minneapolis -- simply disappearing.

Trump's signature combination of arrogance and ignorance single-handedly set us on the path to this grim statistic.

To those who continue to support him, who still follow him down the rabbit hole of delusion and deception, who would give even the slightest shred of credibility to anything he says or does, only one question needs to be answered:

Why?

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison