Trump doesn't help GOP win elections -- Jerry J. Murphy

The GOP is at a crossroad. It can remain the "Party of Trump," or it can return to its roots and be a party of policies and principles.
Some Republicans would have you believe that the GOP can't win without embracing the twice-impeached ex-president. To that I would point out that the GOP lost control of:
- The House of Representatives under Trump in 2018.
- The White House under Trump in 2020.
- The Senate under Trump in 2021.
The entire assumption that the GOP needs Trump to win is simply nonsense.
The GOP needs to free itself of Trump and his blindly obedient enablers. Unless the GOP intends to be the minority party for the next decade or more, they need to start listening to the voters and get behind the issues and legislation that are widely popular with their constituents, such as the COVID-relief legislation. You don't come to or retain political power by ignoring the voters.
Jerry J. Murphy, Monona