Trump doesn't care about our country -- Barbara Voyce

At what point do the rabid followers of former President Donald Trump realize that the man does not care about this country? At what point do his rabid followers realize that Trump is only for his own power and money?

Recently, Trump glorified Vladimir Putin. Trump patted him on the back for his “genius.” Putin is endangering the lives of millions of Ukrainians and his own citizens. But he doesn’t care. It’s the pull of power, and that is what Trump wants.

Do any of Trump’s followers realize how dangerous he is to our country? Do any Republicans, for that matter, realize how they are contributing to the demise of our country when they work so hard to change the results of an election? Doesn’t this matter to anyone anymore?

Is this glorifying of a dictator such as Putin not a form of treason? First, Jan. 6. Now this.

How do we make these followers realize that we are at a crossroads in this country? We must make them realize that our freedoms, our voting and our lives are at stake here.

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock