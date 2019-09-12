Among the many concerns I have about the Trump Administration, perhaps my greatest regards the dismissal of a record number of presidential advisers.
It appears the president is not seeking advice, but rather concurrence. Given his erratic behavior as president this may be a very dangerous tendency. This is especially so regarding international relations.
The firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton is indeed ominous. The thought that this president is basing his reactions upon his individual instincts is frightening beyond description.
Russell Pope, Madison