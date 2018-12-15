The author of last Sunday's letter to the editor "Respect the presidency like Bush did" held up President George H.W. Bush as an example of someone who respected the office of president, and concluded that we therefore should do likewise.
But our current president disrespects the very office that he holds. During his predecessor's time in office, he consistently disrespected the president and his policies. This includes policies he has continued, pretending he is doing something different.
Every voter who put this disrespectful person into office clearly disrespects the presidency. With that many people in our democracy disrespectful of the presidency, I think it is asking too much to ask any of us to follow Bush's example.
Jim Miller, Madison