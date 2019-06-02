In response to Dana Milbank’s column last Thursday, "Trump’s new mantra: ‘I honestly don’t care anymore," I think it’s entirely appropriate for the president to adopt an I-could-not-care-less attitude in response to the tactics adopted by his political opponents.
Robert Mueller’s report is a perfect example. Since when do prosecutors go about “exonerating” anybody? That’s not how our criminal justice system works. A prosecutor evaluates whether the evidence is sufficient for a jury to conclude a potential defendant is guilty of criminal charges. If the evidence is insufficient to obtain a guilty verdict, no charges are filed.
A jury does not declare a defendant "innocent." The jury decides "guilty" or "not guilty," with a "not guilty" verdict signifying that the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Until the moment a defendant is pronounced "guilty," the defendant is innocent in the eyes of the law.
If the evidence was sufficient to bring an obstruction of justice charge against the president -- even if the charge could not have been brought at this time -- Mueller’s obligation was to state as much in his report. He did not.
But in an I-could-not-care-less moment regarding the hallowed presumption of innocence, Mueller took it on himself to note that his findings did not “exonerate” the president. The president, however, is in no need of exoneration.
Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn