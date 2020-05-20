Trump distracts the nation yet again -- Marilyn Ross

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Master of Distractions has done it again. President Donald Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine.

I don’t believe him. Because of this pretense, the media have spent days analyzing this drug by interviewing doctors, the Food and Drug Administration and anyone else who would talk about it. This causes the public to be confused about the credibility of the warnings issued weeks ago that the drug could be dangerous.

By Trump saying he is taking the drug, he is hoping to nullify the bad publicity about it and hoping to prop up his negative ratings. Unfortunately, many people only listen to him and observe what he does. This could be quite harmful to the general public.

Marilyn Ross, Madison