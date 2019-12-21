Trump deserves to be impeached — Amber Cohen

Donald Trump has embarrassed the office of the president and the entire country with his flagrant abuse and ignorance of the law.
He has consistently pointed the blame for any crisis on anyone he feels is "against" him. He lies and is treasonous. As a Jewish woman, every day that President Trump has been allowed to speak his endless rhetoric of hate, poorly disguised as "straight-talk," has made me feel less safe in my own state and country. He has used every possible advantage to work against the American people, and the evidence is clear. This is a man who has no sense of honor, dignity or responsibility to anyone but himself and whoever is his favored oligarch of the month.
Impeachment is the least of the punishments he should face for what he has done to this country, but it is certainly an excellent place to start holding him accountable for his reprehensible action as commander in chief.
Amber Cohen, Madison