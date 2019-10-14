Given everything we now know about President Donald Trump’s conduct, I think it’s appropriate that he be impeached for violating his oath of office. As a veteran, I also swore an oath to serve this country. It’s not a promise that should be made lightly, or broken without consequence.
I know how important it is for our leaders to show integrity. We cannot have a corrupt and dishonest commander in chief who pressures foreign governments to investigate political rivals.
It’s clear that Trump is unfit to be commander in chief. Every day he’s in office if another day he endangers our democracy and our national security.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. He must keep that oath now and vote to remove Trump from office.
Cathie Kwasneski, Brodhead