The April 1 letter to the editor "Cable news has cheapened politics" questioned President Donald Trump's performance and asked, "How has this presidency personally benefited you the last two years?"
My response would be: Beyond my hopes and dreams.
By seating Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, all American citizens will rest easy knowing that rulings will be based on our American Constitution and our Bill of Rights. Rulings will not be based on personal beliefs and political leanings.
As an 85-year-old Korean War veteran who served proudly to protect our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, I say, "Thank you, Mr. President."
David J. Spengler, Madison