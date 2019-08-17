The previous administration in Washington claimed U.S. citizens would have to get used to the "new normal" of high unemployment and poverty -- especially among minorities.
The Trump administration decided that was not to be the case. The U.S. economy is in a state no one has seen for decades, and in the best shape ever for minority employment.
Complaining about China's trade policies while doing nothing about it was also a hallmark of the previous Washington administration.
The Trump administration rewrote the North American Free Trade Agreement in a way that benefited the United States while still being bilaterally beneficial.
Maybe Gov. Tony Evers should sit back and learn something before complaining about someone doing something that previous administrations didn't have the will to do. This is especially true when Gov. Evers is complaining about farmers being hurt while he would have no problem whatsoever increasing some of their taxes.
I'm not seeing the logic in that.
Craig Schultz, Madison