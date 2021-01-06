Trump deserves a second term -- Timothy Rookey

Nearly 75 million Americans voted for President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election -- about 12 million more than voted for him in 2016.
According to a poll last month, three-quarters of Republicans strongly believe that he was cheated out of winning a second term, including myself. I believe massive fraud occurred in several swing states, and I have no doubt that Trump easily defeated Joe Biden in this election had the votes been properly counted.
I pray that Congress will disallow the electors for Biden from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada from being certified today. The House of Representatives could then decide who should be president. If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in on Jan. 20, I won't consider them legitimate.
Many Democrats questioned Trump as our duly elected president and treated him poorly all four years of his term for no good reason. The party of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is corrupt, would subvert our Constitution and destroy our republic.
President Trump will go down in history as one of our greatest chief executives. He deserves a second term, which I believe he won.