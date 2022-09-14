Trump derangement syndrome is real -- Hugh L. Roberts

TDS, short for "Trump derangement syndrome," is alive and well in the minds of a lot of Democrats.

Ask them what they support about Joe Biden’s presidency. You’ll get an emotional response of “Well, at least he isn’t Trump,” or something about abortion. No comments about the economy in recession, massive inflation, immigration out of control and engineered recidivism by our judicial system.

His latest bailout of the colleges and universities is more corruption, buying votes and sending the wrong message. This will do nothing to decrease the cost of college education. Most kids have a hard time paying back loans, which proves that a college degree isn’t all it's cracked up to be. Those in support of this bailout say it will spur economic activity. To me, it’s more like the "broken windows" economic theory.

President Biden’s latest speech called not only former President Donald Trump, but the MAGA movement in general, extremists and a threat to democracy. The next day, when asked about his comments, he backtracked just like a typical politician.

Like the Bob Seger song says, “turn the page.” Biden is the president now, and he should act like it.

Hugh L. Roberts, Randolph