Have you ever wondered why corrupt politicians and bureaucrats on both sides of the aisle -- as well as the likes of Hunter Biden, who is Joe Biden's son -- get wealthy? Well, if you have been listening to the real facts instead of propaganda from the fake news media, you may get a good understanding.
Why have the deep-state swamp rats and the far left wanted to impeach this president even before he was elected over crooked Hillary Clinton? Because he wasn’t about playing their corrupt game or being bought. He is in the game for the American citizen -- you and I. That is why his rallies are sold out and he will be president in 2020.
President Donald Trump is enduring a coup. Freedom never came easy, but it will not be easy to destroy. Too many Americans love the flag and what it stands for.
To the ungrateful people who aren't proud of America, may I suggest you walk up to a wounded veteran or a Gold Star family and state to them that you are not proud of their sacrifice.
You have that right to freedom of speech. You also have that right to find another country of choice -- please do so. We are a constitutional republic. In God we trust -- forever.
Robert Schultz, Darlington