Trump could use a lesson from parents -- Duane Yanna

It said: “My parents, whom I miss daily, taught their children many important lessons: Comport yourselves honestly. Look for the good in others. Do what is right, not easy. Do what you do to the best of your ability. Act compassionately. Commit good deeds. And because life is not fair, adjust, do not react.”

So I was very surprised when the letter took a sudden “right” turn. I do not understand how the reverse of those remarks applies only to the Democrats mentioned in the rest of the letter. Seriously, does our president comport himself honestly, look for good in others, do what is right, act compassionately, commit good deeds, or adjust to the unfairness of life? You only need to follow his tweets to see that this is definitely not the case. Yet these negative traits are totally ignored by his base. It seems like that base continually brings up the last election. Their candidate won -- get over it.