Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is called illegitimate for winning a rigged election.
He is criticized for policies that are supported by a small minority of the electorate. One of his primary allies is Russia's leader Vladimir Putin.
Maduro blasts the media every chance he gets. He blames his former opponent for Maduro's own shortcomings and scandals. He threatens to declare a national emergency to use the military for his own self-serving purposes.
It looks like Maduro may be ousted from office soon. If President Donald Trump is not careful, he could be next.
Irwin Kass, Madison