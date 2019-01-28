Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS COLD WILL ARRIVE TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 55 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&