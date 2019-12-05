President John F. Kennedy said, "Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country."
President Kennedy created the Peace Corps that motivated thousands of Americans to provide Latin American, African and Asian communities with clean water supplies, new schools and economic development. In 1962, he championed the cause of advancing space exploration with the goal of placing a man on the moon by the end of the decade. He also emphasized unswerving support for European and NATO allies, while trusting State Department and military intelligence. He stood up to Soviet aggression during the Berlin blockade and his confrontation with Khrushchev to get missiles out of Cuba.
Contrast this legacy with current administration foreign policies, as revealed in the Mueller report and House impeachment hearings. President Donald Trump hasn't stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine or Syria. He shows public disdain for NATO and the Kurds.
We need a new leader whose motto is not: "I don't care what you have done for your country, I just want to know what you will do for me."
David Elsass, Madison