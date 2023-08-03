The many letters to the editor criticizing Republicans is a direct show of alarm and panic by Democrats.

In the last three years, our nation has lost the respect of the world due to poor White House leadership. Despite the continued liberal accusations against former President Donald Trump, the leaders in Russia, China and North Korea avoided any conduct that may have resulted in immediate retaliation by Trump while he was our president.

A prime example is the possibility that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump had still been in office because of his possible strong response. And if that awful war was evaded, thousands would not have been killed and billions of taxpayer money would be saved by not having to supply Ukraine with necessary military aid.

Over the past three years under liberal control, things that used to be the hallmark of the American dream are now almost cost-prohibitive for so many people. Even getting groceries on a weekly basis has become a major challenge, not to mention the cost of filling your gas tank.

To correct the decline of our nation, we must elect a Republican president to bring our great United States of America back to the way we were three years ago.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee