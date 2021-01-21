Trump could have brought us together -- Daryl Sisson

Let's look at where the United States is after four years of Donald Trump.
I used to think that problems such as these would be enough to draw Americans together:
- The worst pandemic since 1918.
- The worst economic disaster since the Great Depression.
- The worst civil and racial unrest since the late 1960s.
But no -- America suffered through a president who never cared to ask us to work together to solve these problems as a nation. We as a nation could have done so much better.
As if that weren't enough, now we've added:
- The worst internal insurrection against our nation since the Civil War.
I mean, could anyone but these Republicans have made 2020 America any worse?
Meanwhile, has the so-called "radical, socialist, leftist" Democratic Party been so bad?
In the 1990s, Bill Clinton took a huge budget deficit and turned it into a surplus. Barack Obama saved us from the "Great Recession" and created years of economic growth (despite fierce obstructionism from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and GOP senators).
Maybe Republicans should just accept their responsibility for abetting Trump's historic failures and try supporting President Joe Biden this time. Given recent history, I'd bet on Democratic policies working out well again for Americans this time.