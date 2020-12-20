 Skip to main content
Trump could be dangerous lame duck -- Jim Angevine

How dangerous can a lame-duck session become when the duck is as delusional, deranged and daffy as President Donald Trump?

Dozens of lawsuits could have been expected from a duck who has been involved in over 4,000 lawsuits in three decades. Lies about who won the election could have been expected from a duck who has told over 23,000 lies during his term.

Hiring, firing, newly signed executive orders, and foreign and domestic policy changes should not be permitted when a lame duck is in office, even under the best of circumstances.

So what to do? I think the Founding Fathers would probably have applied hot tar to the duck's feathers, sat him on a rail and run him and his ducklings out of office.

Jim Angevine, Madison 

