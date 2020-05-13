Trump continues to model bad behavior -- Roy Christianson
0 comments

Trump continues to model bad behavior -- Roy Christianson

  • 0

President Donald Trump conducted a potent double whammy this past week.

First, he doubled down on attempting to destroy the Affordable Care Act in the midst of the pandemic, without mentioning an alternative. This occurred in the midst of what some have called a criminally negligent mismanagement of the U.S. pandemic response.

Then he met with World War II vets, who were in their 90s or older without wearing a mask. This event was held outdoors, but the optics of this was a new low. And this meet and greet was held following Trump's exposure to his valet who had just tested positive for COVID-19.

It is clear President Trump's narcissism stops him from wearing a mask. But when talking to nearby elderly veterans of the greatest generation, this shows a major lack of empathy for vulnerable individuals. His attempt to destroy Obamacare is another major nail in this empathy-challenged coffin. Never before have I witnessed such a leadership vacuum and totally inappropriate behavior from a U.S. president.

Roy Christianson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics