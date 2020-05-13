Trump continues to model bad behavior -- Roy Christianson

President Donald Trump conducted a potent double whammy this past week.

First, he doubled down on attempting to destroy the Affordable Care Act in the midst of the pandemic, without mentioning an alternative. This occurred in the midst of what some have called a criminally negligent mismanagement of the U.S. pandemic response.

Then he met with World War II vets, who were in their 90s or older without wearing a mask. This event was held outdoors, but the optics of this was a new low. And this meet and greet was held following Trump's exposure to his valet who had just tested positive for COVID-19.

It is clear President Trump's narcissism stops him from wearing a mask. But when talking to nearby elderly veterans of the greatest generation, this shows a major lack of empathy for vulnerable individuals. His attempt to destroy Obamacare is another major nail in this empathy-challenged coffin. Never before have I witnessed such a leadership vacuum and totally inappropriate behavior from a U.S. president.

Roy Christianson, Madison