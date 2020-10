Trump cares more about unborn than born -- Colleen Armacanqui

The letter in the Oct. 23 State Journal "Trump protects life of the unborn" praised President Donald Trump for protecting the life of the unborn.

How about the life of the child after it is born? President Trump and his Republican leaders do not show concern if all children have the necessary means they need to succeed in life. Instead, we read often of children and their families who do not have health insurance, nor the resources for a good early child education and education after high school.

We need a path to bring along all those who are continuously left behind. Trump has exposed the real intent of the Republican agenda, which is to keep people unaware of issues our country faces in areas of education, health, climate change, racial injustice and national security. Are they showing respect for the child?

I wish we could praise President Trump and Republican leaders for the legislation they bring to the table regarding systemic racism, social injustice, climate change and the gun violence that plagues our country. They are not addressing these fundamental issues. Are they showing respect for the child?

It is important to respect the life of the unborn, along with respect for the life after the child is born.

Colleen Armacanqui, Madison