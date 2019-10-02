I am inclined to believe President Donald Trump when he asserts that he sees nothing unusual or wrong with the transcript of his phone call to the Ukrainian president.
Unfortunately, his failure to understand that his communications as reported in the transcript he released are indicative of abuse of power is, in itself, problematic to me.
I certainly am concerned that we have a president who fails to understand that he was seeking help from a foreign power to further his campaign. I am concerned that he ignores, or is unaware of, constitutional limits on his action, and that he thinks he can do anything that strikes his fancy simply because he is president.
Louise Elbaum, Madison