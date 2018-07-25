The real problem with the secret meeting in Helsinki is that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin can claim our "genius" president agreed to anything he wants. President Donald Trump's credibility is so poor that no one except his most loyal supporters will believe him if he denies something.
Putin could say President Trump agrees that American lives are not worth defending the aggressive citizens of Montenegro. He could claim Trump agreed to pull out of NATO. Who is going to believe Trump if he says he didn't?
Putin would like nothing more than to break up the NATO alliance and sow discord among the members of the European Union. The Russians are nervous (with some justification) because NATO countries are now on the very borders of Russia.
This is what happens when a rank amateur tries to play with the big boys.
After a weekend of golf and with little or no preparation, Trump thinks he can waltz into a summit with a former KGB officer who has been leader of Russia for 20 years. Trump's narcissism makes it impossible for him to understand he cannot bluff his way through geopolitical international affairs.
Stephen Blake, Oxford