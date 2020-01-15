Trump can't blame others for Iran -- Bob Vetter

In a recent press conference focused on the Iranian crisis, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's terror activities have been financed with payments they received from the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration.
As is typically the case, President Trump offered no evidence for his bold proclamations and predictably blamed others for the current crisis with Iran. Later, Trump said of Iran, "Maybe they want to wait until after the election and negotiate with a weak Democrat -- somebody like a Biden, or a Pocahontas" (Trump's slur for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass).
Ban the Iranian crisis has occurred on Trump's watch, and as a direct result of his actions. It wasn't President Barack Obama who cancelled the nuclear deal, an action that emboldened Iran. Nor did former Vice President Joe Biden withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, allowing Iran to expand its influence in the region. And "Pocahontas" certainly didn't bring America to the brink of war by ordering the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. These actions -- and their consequences -- belong solely to Trump.
This is not the first time our truth-challenged president has tried to deflect responsibility for a crisis he has created. But it may be the most serious crisis he has tried to deflect. It leaves many Americans wondering, can we believe anything Trump tells us?
Bob Vetter, Madison