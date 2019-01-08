President Donald Trump wants to break his promise about the southern border wall.
Over and over, he reassured the nation we would not be on the hook for this massive boondoggle. And yet, here he is, telling U.S. citizens to open up their pockets to pay for it. And he says he's willing to hold the country hostage for years if we don't pay for the wall.
The Trump shutdown should be ended so he can spend his time figuring out how to get Mexico to pay for his promise.
The current situation is not what he promised. Urge your government officials to say "no" to any U.S. tax dollars for the southern wall.
Dean Siewert, Madison