Trump backers must explain themselves -- Jerome Joyce

With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump ending in acquittal, those members of the Senate who took the president's side have a lot of 'splainin' to do.
They should know they don't have safety in numbers, and they will all have to give an accounting on their day of reckoning. First of all, if President Trump is allowed to continue his trampling of the U.S. Constitution -- the same Constitution he has sworn to protect and defend -- then they will have to stand in front of our Founding Fathers who gave it to us and explain their inaction to them.
In addition to that, if President Trump continues his dismantling of our cherished institutions and laws, and if we end up losing our democracy, then those who supported him will have to give an accounting to the hundreds of thousands of service men and women who gave their lives defending our Constitution and our way of life.
Jerome Joyce, Madison