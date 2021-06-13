Trump backers can't handle truth -- Steve Krieger

Tuesday's letter to the editor, "Wuhan lab theory isn't loony anymore," tried to make the case that Donald Trump shouldn’t be considered a "loon" because there is an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus that includes looking into whether it originally came from a lab in China.

This was only one of many theories Trump threw out during his pandemic "leadership." If Trump supporters think this investigation absolves him of all his other "looney" statements, then they have "egg on their face." Claiming that the virus will disappear "like a miracle," that bleach injections could could be a cure, and that the virus would pass "with or without a vaccine," are among the many "looney" statements Trump made that will never be proven, as nearly 600,000 Americans died because of his ineptitude.

Why didn’t Trump supporters insist on a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection so we could all know for sure if Black Lives Matter and/or antifa was really behind it? Why didn’t Trump release his tax returns? Obviously Trump supporters can’t handle the truth. If the truth is known, they will lose, and they can’t let that happen, no matter the cost.