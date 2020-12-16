Trump aptly named loser of year -- William A. Werch

Trump didn't make Time's Person of the Year. Trump did get a big write-up from the German magazine Der Spiegel though. They called him "loser of the year."
They also perfectly summed him up by describing him as "a man who ... was never concerned with the common good, but always with one thing - himself." They also wrote "He refuses to admit defeat. Instead, he speaks of massive electoral fraud, although there is no evidence for it. The whole thing is not surprising. Trump's presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity."
I was a Bernie Sanders supporter for president in 2016, and I almost voted for Trump. He said what I wanted to hear at the time, and I felt that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had cheated Sanders out of the nomination. I was wrong. Sanders just lost.
Now that Trump has been our president, I have a difficult time understanding how anyone in their right mind who has paid any attention to Trump's disastrous policies would ever have voted to reelect him. I hope Trump supporters continue to wear their red Trump hats. It's a dunce cap I will avoid.
William A. Werch, Berlin
