Trump and Russia worked together -- James L. Carney

We still see the same old tired and false assertion that the Mueller Report absolved the Trump campaign from working with the Russians for his election. “No collusion” is their battle cry. Or, second best, “fake news.”

The Mueller Report found at least 101 points of contact between the Trump campaign and Russian-government linked individuals or entities. For these and other campaign-related activities, three Russian companies and 34 individuals, including eight Americans affiliated with the Trump campaign or administration, were indicted.

Donald Trump’s July 2016 public appeal to Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s emails resulted in Russian hackers targeting her accounts on or about the same day.

It is obvious the Trump campaign and the Russians were working together to get him elected president of the United States.

Sure looks like collusion to me.

James L. Carney, Madison