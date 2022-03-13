Trump and Putin: A tale of two bullies -- Max Coller

Once upon a time, there were two bullies, Orange and Pasty.

Orange liked Pasty because Pasty did things that other people couldn't.

"I am very brave and very strong!" Pasty declared.

"I want to be brave and strong too," Orange said.

"You are, Orange!" Pasty said.

"I like Pasty because he is very smart," Orange said.

"I like Orange because he likes me," Pasty said.

"Having too many choices is hard," Pasty said to the people. "I will make them for you."

"I wish I could make choices for the people," Orange said.

"You can, Orange!" Pasty said. "Just do as I do and you will be just like me!"

Orange liked being just like Pasty. He felt strong and brave and smart. Other bullies wanted to feel brave and strong and smart just like Orange and Pasty, too.

"But," said the people, "we want to make our own choices."

"You are not good at making choices," Orange and Pasty said.

"Orange and Pasty are the only ones who can make good choices," the other bullies said.

"No," the people said, "we will make our own choices. And we are braver and stronger than you, Orange and Pasty."

Max Coller, Monona