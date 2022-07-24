Trump and lackeys are real RINOs -- David Wilken

Former President Donald Trump is fond of calling true Republicans RINOs (Republicans in name only).

Trump has been a Republican, a member of the Reform Party and a Democrat. With his party affiliation history, he is probably the most prominent RINO in the nation.

Unfortunately, Trump dragged most of the former Republican congressmen -- now RINOs themselves -- to his subverted version of the Republican Party. Unfortunately, very few true Republicans remain. But the Jan. 6 committee has uncovered several of them, and they have acted honestly and truthfully telling us what our former president tried to do to retain power by overthrowing the election and our democracy.

Honesty and truthfulness are not in Trump's vocabulary. They are foreign concepts to him. Fortunately, real Republicans stood their ground and prevented Trump and his congressional and other RINO allies from achieving their goal.

Unfortunately, Trump's RINOs will try to use the same playbook by electing officials who will bend to Trump's will to try to overthrow any future election that he may lose. The only way to avoid this is through the ballot box by voting for people who place country first over party.

David Wilken, Monona