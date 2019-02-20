Democracy no longer seems the default form of government. I fear the default form of government may be totalitarianism. Democracy is hard work.
The presidency of Donald Trump is living proof of the fragility of democracies. In his first few years of office, he has tested democracy's boundaries in a variety of ways, from his close connections to totalitarian governments, especially Russia, to his undermining of democratic institutions, such as the courts, the rule of law and the press. President Trump has inexorably been leading us away from our democratic traditions.
Now, with his declaration of a state of emergency, President Trump is crossing the threshold into a totalitarian regime. No emergency is on our southern border. In fact, arrests for illegal crossings have steadily declined over the last two decades.
But when President Trump desperately needs to fulfill an absurd campaign promise to build a wall (funded by Mexico), he quickly sidesteps Congress, the legislative body that funds such projects, and finds a loophole to please his uninformed base.
The real national emergency is having a president who consistently undermines our democracy and having a political party that consistently enables his treasonous behavior.
George Savage, Madison