If you are old enough to remember the Nixon years, you recall one of the favorite catch phrases yelled at people who dared to disagree with that administration: “America: love it or leave it.”
When President Richard Nixon or his minions had no cogent argument with which to rebut policy criticisms, out came their favorite slogan. Inherent to its use was conveying the belief that criticizing a president or his policies was an unpatriotic act.
Jumping forward nearly 50 years, we are witnessing the latest iteration of this idiocy in which a president tells a group of female House members to go back where they came from. Then U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, doubles down by describing the women as anti-American.
The question I would like to ask Trump and Duffy is whether they believe in democracy. It would appear they do not, or they don’t understand that the right and ability to dissent is one of the principles on which democracy stands.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon