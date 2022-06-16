Trump ad describes Gableman's probe -- Bruno Fuller

I was watching "Meet the Press" on Sunday, recapping the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. It was a review of the mountains of evidence already provided, along with the testimony of credible witnesses.

But then, during a break, a video ad appears that is sponsored by Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, slamming the committee’s investigation. The ad accuses Democrats of "spending millions on another partisan witch-hunt. It's a disgrace.”

So that ad was in stark contrast to the current programming and totally lacking in evidence and credibility.

How ironic. Just change the names and make it just $1 million, and you have the perfect ad to fit the fiasco with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Michael Gabelman. Now there is a real witch-hunt that's still seeking any evidence after searching for never-ending months.

Bruno Fuller, DeForest