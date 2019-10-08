What does President Donald Trump have in common with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman? All three of these strongmen used anti-corruption campaigns to consolidated their power.
They fabricated corruption and blamed their political rivals or people in their governments who would hold them accountable. We have already witnessed purges in the conservative movement. We see fear of the president in Republican leaders. Attacks have targeted our free press and civil servants. And now President Trump has started on his Democratic rivals.
The tactics used are conspiracies and innuendo. It is time to say "enough." It's time to hold President Trump accountable for his word and actions -- to vote him out in 2020.
Mark K. Allen, Madison