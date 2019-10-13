For a long time, Republicans have claimed to be the party of true patriots. This is a false narrative.
No one who considers themselves a true patriot would rationalize and excuse the behavior of a president who habitually lies, enlists aid from foreign governments for his reelection bid, breaks treaties with our allies, ignores global threats to the environment, weakens global economies with his ridiculous trade wars, mocks and ridicules anyone who disagrees with him, and uses the Oval Office for his own enrichment like a bottom-feeding grifter.
President Donald Trump calls himself a “stable genius” with “unmatched great wisdom.” He is far from either.
He makes rash, foolish decisions without consulting the experts around him so frequently that, in just two-and-a-half years, around 80 high-level members of his administration have been fired, resigned or indicted -- and in some cases are in jail.
Now he has decided to order our military personnel in the Middle East to sit back and watch as Turkish troops move in and slaughter the defenseless Kurds, who fought alongside the Americans for years to defeat the Islamic State group. Once again, our president has given us reason to hang our heads in shame.
Brent Nicastro, Madison