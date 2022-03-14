True patriots are people of Ukraine -- Gary Stern

To those who wrap themselves in the American flag, proclaim they are patriots and blindly follow former President Donald Trump, where do you stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Trump, whom you support, said Russian leader Vladimir Putin is a smart guy and genius for his war with a peaceful neighbor who is bombing hospitals, schools and infrastructure, including nuclear power plants. Trump has in the past chosen to believe and agree with Putin over our own intelligence agencies, and he attempted to withhold $400 million in funding to Ukraine for defensive weapons.

Trump is what Putin is -- a delusional, self-absorbed narcissist who cares about no one but himself and his money.

What's happening now to the men, women and children in Ukraine is horrific. These people are the victims of an unprovoked attack by the man Trump calls a genius, and they are now fighting and dying for their homeland and their future.

Trump is dead wrong about Putin. Putin is guilty of crimes against humanity, and the true patriots are the people of Ukraine.

Gary Stern, McFarland