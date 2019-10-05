I fully support bringing the F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field in Madison.
As a resident of the city for many years, I believe the base is an important and integral part of the greater Madison community. We are proud that Truax has been chosen as a possible home for the F-35 aircraft.
The successful acquisition of these aircraft will positively benefit the area in many ways. Most importantly, it will have a significant economic impact, and an assurance that Truax will continue to be a vital part of the Madison area. Also, Truax provides fire and emergency medical services for the Dane County Regional Airport, which in turn saves taxpayers and the airport. The base employs about 1,200 men and women, my son being one of the 445 working there on a full-time basis. If we are honored to receive these aircraft, many more jobs will become available.
As I was walking on the streets of Madison the other day, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a car with glass-pipe mufflers drove by me. Those were louder than when the F-16s fly by. The noise of these jets represent the safety and defense of the United States and its airspace. Which is better?
Ann Brewer, Madison